Tamil Nadu Rains: In the wake of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the administration of three districts —Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Thanjavur have decided to shut schools. The Tamil Nadu regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the districts of Nilgiris and Coimbatore on Thursday and Friday. The agency also predicted light to moderate rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sept 1 and Sept 2.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet

Thunderstorm with light rain is likely to occur in some parts of Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours. The weather department has also warned fishermen to not venture into the seas during the period mentioned above. Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, and Tiruchi on Thursday and Friday. Chennai district is also expected to receive isolated showers during the day. It may be noted that with the Mettur reservoir being opened, water has gushed into many low-lying areas in Erode district including residences leading to the shifting of the inhabitants of these houses to relief camps opened in the district. More than 500 people are staying in relief camps spread across the district, the administration said. Further, the IMD in its forecast said that heavy rainfall is also expected over Theni, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu. The weather forecasting agency added that on September 2, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Tiruchirapalli districts of the state. On September 3 and 4, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu. For Chennai, during the next 24 hours, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Under the influence of cyclonic circulation which lies over South Tamil Nadu and a trough that runs from the cyclonic circulation it brings heavy rainfall to the southern part of the state and its interior districts.

