Tamil Nadu Rains: Chennai on Friday woke up to a heavy downpour and thunderstorms as many weather stations in and around the city registered moderate to heavy spells of rains. The India Meteorological Department announced on Thursday that the cyclonic circulation over the south-west Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast may not intensify into a low-pressure area. However, it would continue to bring rain of very heavy intensity over south Tamil Nadu and gradually cover north coastal and adjoining districts till November 29.Also Read - 4 Houses Collapse In Tamil Nadu's Salem District Due To Heavy Rain, 13 People Rescued so Far

The IMD had also issued a red alert for five districts in Tamil Nadu–Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam, following heavy rains. It further informed that rainfall may turn more intense in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Saturday and Sunday. Also Read - IMD Predicts Widespread Rains For Next 5 Days In These States | Read Full Forecast

Heavy rain is likely to lash more than 15 districts, including the Cauvery delta districts, Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris, Salem, Erode and Puducherry, on Saturday. Chennai may experience heavy rain in some areas till the weekend. Also Read - 9 Including 4 Children Killed In House Collapse Due To Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu’s Vellore

Following successive spells of rainfall since last month, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in 22 districts including Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi and Villupuram.

A holiday has also been declared for educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thoothukudi city in Tamil Nadu received 25.9cm of rain till 5:30am this morning while Karaikal in Puducherry received 11.9cm of rain.

Incessant rains in the state have caused widespread damage to crops, buildings and roads and led to waterlogging and flooding in several areas till now.

According to reports, more than 2,300 homes have been damaged due to the heavy rain which has been pounding the state since October. Two thirds of the state got flooded as the rain peaked with two successive spells in the second week of November.