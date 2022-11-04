Refrigerator Bursts In Tamil Nadu, 3 Siblings Killed | Precautions To Take To Prevent Fridge Explosions

Three members of a family including two women were killed after a refrigerator at their home exploded in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu. Here's a list of precautions to take to prevent fridge explosions.

The three siblings died due to asphyxiation after the refrigerator exploded at their home in in Tamil Nadu. (Representational Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Three members of a family including two women were killed after a refrigerator at their home exploded in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu. The three deceased siblings have been identified as 63-year-old V Girija, 55-year-old S Radha and their 48-year-old brother Rajkumar.

Rajkumar’s wife Bhargavi, 41, and daughter Aaradhana, 7, are admitted to the hospital. The family had come to Chengalpattu to perform the first death anniversary rituals of Girija’s husband Venkataraman who had passed away last year due to illness, police said.

How the fridge exploded

Girija was staying with her son in Dubai and had returned to the family flat at Guduvanchery on November 2 and her siblings and family had moved in on Thursday. The family was supposed to return to their place of work when a sudden explosion in the refrigerator occurred leading to asphyxiation and death of the three.

Bhargavi and Aaradhana were sleeping in the bedroom while the three siblings were sleeping in the living room. The smoke that engulfed them after the refrigerator exploded asphyxiated Bhargavi and Aaradhana also. When the neighbour heard their cries for help, they broke open the flat’s door.

“Doctors declared Rajkumar, Girija, and Radha brought dead on arrival at the hospital. Bhargavi and Aaradhana were unconscious when brought to the hospital and are now recovering,” a senior police officer at Guduvanchery police station was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Precautions to prevent frige explosions

Check your fridge for modern safety measures

Clean your fridge’s coils to make sure they are not clogged

Check if the rear of your fridge is too hot. If it is too hot then immediately turn off your fridge.

If there are any damaged or worn out parts, repair it immediately

Get a full-fledged inspection for maintenance of the fridge

Check the plugpoint used for the refrigerator

Brief: Fridge explosions are rare but it can be extremely dangerous. In June, a refrigerator inside a home in US’ California had exploded violently and shattered at least four windows. Luckily, the resident at the home escaped unhurt. “We discovered that the fridge was actually blown out from all sides, which is a sign of an actual explosion from the inside of the fridge, which is not a normal thing,” Sanger, California fire Capt. Andy Jones was quoted as saying by ABC News.