Salem: As many as 30 people were injured after two private buses collided head-on with each other in Tamil Nadu's Salem district. According to reports, the accident occurred on Tuesday evening, May 17, when a private bus carrying 30 passengers travelling from Edappadi collided with another private bus, which was travelling from Thiruchengode with 55 students. When the buses neared the Kozhipannai bus stop on Edappadi – Sankari highway, they rammed into each other.

The CCTV shared by news agency ANI shows the bus driver was thrown out of his seat within a fraction of a second of the accident damaging the front of the bus completely damaged.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Two private buses collided head-on with each other in Salem district; several reported to be injured. Further details awaited. (Source Unverified) pic.twitter.com/8FAJ0KRizk — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

The victims were admitted to government and private hospitals in Salem and Edappadi.