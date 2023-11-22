Home

Tamil Nadu

Class 7 Girl Harrassed, Abused, Made To Wipe Shoes With Hijab At Tamil Nadu School Over Father’s Beef Business

A beef shop owner claimed that his daughter was harrassed, abused and forced to clean shoes with her hijab by her teachers at a school in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Tamil Nadu Viral News: A Class 7 girl students was allegedly harassed, abused and forced to wipe the shoes of her classmates using her hijab by her teachers at a government-run school in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, the victim’s father claimed that his daughter underwent this horrifying ordeal at the hands of a woman teacher at the school in Ashokapuram area of the city, who cornered the child over his father’s beef business and asked her if she also consumed such meat.

Talking to reporters, the man alleged that his minor daughter was forced to clean the shoes of other students using her ‘parda’ and also verbally abused by a male teacher.

“The child was asked if she ate beef. She was told by the teacher that such people will only be arrogant,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, a video clip of the child making the allegation also surfaced in the social media. The girl alleged that she was also slapped by the teacher.

The girl’s father, who owns a beef and meat shop in the area, said the harassment of her daughter over his profession has been going on for the past two months and though the matter was taken up twice with the school chief and a petition was lodged with police authorities, the issue has not been resolved.

A police official, after holding enquiries, assured them that there would be no trouble of any sort for the child.

The response from the school head, over their complaint, was not satisfactory and a male teacher also used abusive language against the child, the parent and an activist, Hussain, who represented the family told reporters.

They said the family has filed a complaint with the Chief Education Officer against the accused teachers, Abhinaya and Rajkumar.

The scenario of harassment has not changed in the state-run girls school during the past about two months, they alleged.

“The parents said their child was subjected to harassment by teacher Abhinaya for consuming beef. Despite the complaint, the headmaster and Abhinaya allegedly continued to threaten the child. We confronted the headmaster, who attempted to deflect our concerns by accusing us of threats,” Hussain said, according to a report by India Today.

“Following our intervention, the Assistant Commissioner of Police and local police visited the school and reassured the child of her safety. However, the harassment continued, and the child revealed that she was slapped and forced to clean others’ shoes using her purdah. School administrators further threatened to issue a Transfer Certificate to the child,” the activist said.

Now, the district education authorities have been petitioned and they have assured swift action, he said. The district school authorities have commenced enquiries into the complaint.

(With PTI inputs)

