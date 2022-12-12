Schools in Tamil Nadu’s 2 Districts to Remain Shut Tomorrow Due to Heavy Rains

Tamil Nadu School Closing News Today: Students and parents must check with the respective schools for the latest updates on the Tamil Nadu school closure news.

Tamil Nadu School Closing News Today: Due to the worsening weather condition in Tamil Nadu, schools in certain areas including in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks besides Kancheepuram district will remain shut till December 13 based on IMD forecast of heavy rainfall. For Monday, all schools in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks are closed as cyclone Mandous has already affected various regions of the state and has crossed the coast at Mamallapuram.

“Due to the increase in rainfall and forecast for continuous rain, all schools in Tiruvallur district are instructed to close by 3 PM today. Also, a holiday has been declared for all the schools in the district for tomorrow, 13 December”, District Collector, Thiruvallur said.

The development comes as heavy rains continue to lash several regions of Tamil Nadu and the government has announced school holidays considering the worsening weather condition.

Schools in Tamil Nadu are expected to remain shut further as the India Meteorological Department predicted more rainfall till December 15 owing to a cyclonic circulation and low-pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around December 13.

Prior to this, schools in Chennai were closed on December 9 and 10 due to the heavy rainfall and educational institutes in other districts like Chengalpattu, Vellore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Puducherry, Karaikkal Kodaikanal and Sirumalai were announced to remain closed.

According to IMD prediction, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Tamil Nadu today and over Kerala.

The IMD also said under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around December 13.