Schools Closed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, Kotagiri Today Due to Heavy Rains, Check When Classes Will Start

With the heavy rains continuing in the state, school holidays were declared in Tamil Nadu's Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Theni, Pudhukottai, and Nilgiri districts.

Chennai: Due to continuous heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, a holiday has been announced in all the government and private schools in Coonoor and Kotagiri on November 24. The notification has been issued by M. Aruna, Nilgiris District Collector.

Schools Closed in Puducherry, Karikal

Moreover, the district schools of Puducherry and Karikal also declared a holiday due to heavy rainfall in the region on November 22.

Due to heavy rains, Puducherry recorded 5 cm of rainfall, and Karikal experienced 9 cm of rainfall. As per the weather office prediction, light to moderate rainfall was reported at many places with isolated Very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe from 08.30-17.30 hrs IST on 22nd November 2023.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

In the meantime, the IMD had earlier issued an orange alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu on November 22 and predicted light to moderate rainfall in most places, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall, and isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala.

Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported across Tamil Nadu as heavy rainfall continued to batter several districts of Tamil Nadu, disrupting normal life. Heavy rain on Thursday lashed several parts of the southern state, including Tiruchirappalli, Nilgiris district, and Thoothukudi district.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.