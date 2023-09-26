Home

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed in Vellore, Ranipet Districts, More Showers Expected

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed in Vellore, Ranipet Districts, More Showers Expected

Tamil Nadu School Closing News: Schools closed in Vellore, Ranipet as the India Meteorological Department predicted more rains for the state for the next seven days.

Tamil Nadu School Closing News Today

Chennai: Taking preventive measures amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, the district administration on Tuesday suspended schools from classes 1-5 in Vellore and Ranipet district schools due to the rainfall. The development comes as the India Meteorological Department predicted more rains for the state for the next seven days.

Trending Now

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry is also likely to witness rainfall over the next seven-odd days as cyclonic circulation is lying over North Coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes parts of the Vellore district. District Administration has suspended classes for std 1-5 in Vellore and Ranipet district schools due to the rainfall. (Earlier Visuals) pic.twitter.com/YfnMcqk2v8 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023

The India Meteorological Department’s Chennai regional centre said light to moderate rains are likely at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Tirupattur and Vellore districts. As per the weather office, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts.

The IMD said light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on Tuesday.

The weather office also stated that for Wednesday and Thursday, it has predicted light to moderate rain at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

The IMD said heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places on Thursday over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi districts and Puducherry.

As per the weather office report, Tamil Nadu had received 45% excess rainfall last year, whereas this year till date, the state has received only 7% surplus rainfall.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES