School Holiday Declared, Exams Postponed in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, Tenkasi Districts Due to Heavy Rains, Check When Classes Will Resume

A school holiday was also declared for December 18, 2023 as well due to heavy rainfall in four districts - Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Examinations of Anna University have been postponed in Nellai, Tenkasi and Tuticorin districts.

Chennai: A school holiday has been declared in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts for December 19, 2023, due to heavy rainfall. Apart from this, the Anna University exams have been deferred as well in three districts of the state.

As per the latest updates, the examinations of Anna University have been postponed in Nellai, Tenkasi and Tuticorin districts. The exams were postponed in the wake of heavy rain. Authorities said the new dates will be announced in due course of time by the university

Students need to take note that the school holiday has been declared for only two districts. As of now, there is no update about school holidays in other districts.

The development comes as extremely heavy rainfall continued to lash several south districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, as Palayamkottai recorded 26 cm, and Kanyakumari recorded 17 cm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, flood-affected people in the Tirunelveli district moved to a shelter camp. A visual from the shelter home showed people lining up for ration.

In Thoothkudi district, taluka Srivaikuntam received 525 mm of rainfall on Sunday and a extremely heavy rainfall in the area is predicted. Moreover, Tiruchender, Sathankulam, Kayathar, Ottapidram are also expected to get extremely heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, there were no reports of house damage; cattle losses were reported due to the heavy downpour in Thoothkudi.

Heavy rain also lashed parts of Virudhunagar district. The District Collector of Virudhunagar has announced a holiday for schools on December 18.

Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday due to heavy rainfall.

Rainfall continues at night in the Thoothukudi district, and 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area have reached their full capacity. According to IMD predictions, heavy rain was expected to occur in one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi.

On December 19, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. On December 19, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, according to IMD predictions.

