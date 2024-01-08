Home

Tamil Nadu

School Holiday Declared in Tamil Nadu’s 9 Districts Due to Heavy Rains, Here’s When Classes Likely to Resume

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: The nine districts where school holiday has been declared include Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi.

Chennai: Amid heavy rains in the state, school holiday has been declared in several districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday. The districts that have announced school holidays include Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram and Cuddalore. Apart from these districts, school holiday has also been declared in Ranipet, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai.

Issuing a notification, Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath said a holiday has also been declared for schools in in the district. Apart from this, Mayiladuthurai District Collector AP Mahabharathi also announced a holiday for schools and colleges due to heavy rains.

#WATCH | Moderate to Heavy rainfall recorded across various districts in Tamil Nadu last night. Visuals from Viluppuram. Due to incessant rainfall here, a holiday has been declared in schools and colleges here. pic.twitter.com/RKXgwRIa3Z — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

Schools in Vedaranyam, Thirukuvalai Taluks to Remain Open

However, schools and colleges in Vedaranyam and Thirukuvalai taluks will function as usual and no holiday has been declared.

The development comes as the state in whole and several districts received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu received rainfall of 16.7 cm from January 7 to January 8. Other dstricts that received heavy rainfall include Karaikal (12.2 cm), Puducherry (9.6 cm), Cuddalore (9.3 cm) and Ennore (9.2 cm).

Not only this, as per one notification issued by the registrar, all the examinations scheduled for January 8 in the university and its affiliated colleges will be postponed to a later date due to heavy rains. The new date for the examination will be announced later.

Schools Closed in Puducherry

Because of the heavy rains in Puducherry, the UT government declared a holiday for schools and colleges on January 8.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Traffic Jam Witnessed

Traffic jam was witnessed in several places across the state as heavy rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening.

On Saturday also, heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats caused flood-like situation at the Old Courtallam Falls at the foothills of the mountain range in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi.

Because of the heavy flood in the area, tourists have been banned from taking bath near the waterbodies adjacent to the Old Courtallam Falls, which is a major tourist attraction in the district, an official said.

IMD Predicts More Rains

The Indian Meteorological Department in in Chennai predicted heavy rains for various districts in Tamil Nadu for the next seven days. And the weather office also predicted heavy rains at isolated places over ten districts of the state for Sunday.

In its regular bulletin, the IMD said heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts and Puducherry.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.