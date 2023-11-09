Home

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Schools In Madurai, Dindigul Districts To Remain Closed Today Due To Heavy Rainfall

Madurai District Collector declares a holiday for schools in the Madurai district today, due to heavy rainfall

File Photo (PTI)

Madurai: Schools in Madurai and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu have been declared a holiday due to heavy rainfall. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that widespread rainfall in expected in most of the districts as Northeast Monsoon is intensifying in Tamil Nadu. According to the met department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hrs due to cyclonic circulation. The Indian Meteorological Department IMD issued an ‘orange alert’ for several districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in 5 districts namely Kanniyakumari, Nellai, Theni, Nilgiris, Tenkasi. Heavy rain is likely to occur in 14 districts namely Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Tanjore, Tiruvarur, Nagai, Mayiladuthurai and Erode.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government announced a school holiday on November 4 in Chennai, Madurai, and several other districts.

The India Meteorological Department has issued isolated heavy rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall in southern India occurs due to the northeast monsoons, also known as the winter monsoon. The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the Southwest monsoon and usually occurs between October and December.

Heavy rainfall in southern India occurs due to the northeast monsoons, also known as the winter monsoon. The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the Southwest monsoon and usually occurs between October and December.