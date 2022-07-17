New Delhi: Violent protesters barged into a Tamil Nadu school on Sunday while demanding justice over the death of a girl student. The protesters went on a rampage setting fire to school buses and indulged in stone pelting, in which police personnel also became the target at a school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi.Also Read - Over 5 Dead, Many Injured in Fire at Firecracker Shop in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi, Govt Announces Compensation

This comes after a 17 year old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, about 15 km from Kallakurichi was found dead on July 13 in the hostel premises. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor. A postmortem report reportedly indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and a probe is on. Also Read - Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi And Salem Seats in Tamil Nadu

Shocked by her death, her parents, relatives and people belonging to her village Periyanasalur, off Veppur in Cuddalore district have been staging non-stop protest seeking justice. The student’s parents and other family members blamed the ‘international’ school authorities and sought action against them.

Tamil Nadu school girl death protests: Top developments

The agitators, pushing down barricades put up by the police, on Sunday stormed the premises of an ‘international’ school at nearby Chinnasalem and set buses parked inside the institution’s premises on fire, police said, news agency PTI reported. Some of them set ablaze a police bus as well. A car was turned upside down and damaged using hammers.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu | Violence broke out in Kallakurichi with protesters entering a school, setting buses ablaze, vandalizing school property as they sought justice over the death of a Class 12 girl pic.twitter.com/gntDjuC2Zx — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assured that the accused will be “punished” as violent protests broke out. “Violence worries me. Accused will be punished when the police probe over the school girl’s death ends. I have asked DGP, Home Secretary to travel to Kallakurichi. I request people to maintain peace,” Stalin tweeted.

கள்ளக்குறிச்சியில் நிலவிவரும் சூழல் வருத்தமளிக்கிறது. மாணவியின் மரணம் குறித்து நடைபெற்று வரும் காவல்துறை விசாரணையின் முடிவில், குற்றவாளிகள் நிச்சயம் தண்டிக்கப்படுவார்கள். (1/2)

— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 17, 2022

Several protesters managed to reach the terrace and vandalised the school name board and held high banners seeking justice for the deceased girl. Outnumbered for a while, the best efforts of police to disperse the protesters proved futile.

Police personnel from nearby districts reach the site as part of measures to tackle the situation. A chunk of agitators had a free run and indulged in vandalism inside the school premises. Some of them took away things like furniture and almirah from the school, damaged them and set them on fire on the road.

The protesters include volunteers of a youth outfit and they had gathered in huge numbers following messages in social media urging solidarity for justice. While agitators flung stones at police men and women, several uniformed personnel picked up such stones and threw them back at the mobs.

As a result of the violence, which began as a ‘road blockade protest’, led to traffic disruptions on the arterial Chennai-Salem highway. Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu appealed to the people to maintain calm and warned against resorting to violence. Tough action would be taken against those indulging in violence, he told reporters in Chennai.

