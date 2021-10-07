Chennai: Owing to the dip in the covid cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the reopening of schools from classes 1 to 8 from November 1, 2021. To recall, the government had earlier announced the reopening of schools for classes 9-12 too. With this order students studying in classes 1 to 12 will be able to attend classes offline from November 1, 2021.Also Read - Covid Challenge Not Over Yet, Says Govt; Urges All to be Watchful During Festive Season | Key Points

According to the reports, the chief minister had organized a review meeting with officers to evaluate the Corona prevention activities, preventing the spread of coronavirus in neighboring states, and measures to be taken to control the spread of COVID.

The decision to reopen the schools was taken during the review meeting and the guidelines were also discussed. CM Stalin also requested people to be cautious during the ensuing festival season and also to avoid visiting crowded places.

Here are the guidelines:

All the COVID guidelines will be followed at the school premises.

Social distance should be maintained, students, teachers as well as staff members will have to wear masks all the time and keep sanitizers with them.

The School Education Department shall take necessary preparatory action and prescribe appropriate standard operating procedures for conducting classes regularly.

At present, four districts of Tamil Nadu are accounting for the majority of new infections. These districts are Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, and Chengalpet.

The Tamil Nadu government earlier had extended the Covid-19 lockdown till October 31. “Considering the upcoming festival season and possible increase of Covid-19 infections with the public gatherings, the Covid-19 lockdown will be in place till October 31,” chief minister M K Stalin said in a statement.

He further said the ban on social, political and cultural events and festivals and consecration ceremonies will continue. All places of worship will remain closed from Friday to Sunday. However, the state government allowed the weekly public grievances meeting and monthly grievances meeting for farmers at district collectorates by following Covid-19 protocols.