Home

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Scheduled Caste Youths Brutally Thrashed, Urinated Upon In Tirunelveli

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Scheduled Caste Youths Brutally Thrashed, Urinated Upon In Tirunelveli

Six people were arrested for robbing, assaulting, and humiliating two scheduled caste youths in Tirunelveli on October 30.

Scheduled Caste Youths Brutally Thrashed, Urinated Upon In Tirunelveli. | Photo: Twitter

Tirunelveli: A shocking incident has emerged from Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli where two youths belonging to the Scheduled Caste community were allegedly assaulted and stripped on Monday. police have arrested six people in connection with the case. According to police the accused also urinated on the victims. The incident took place when when the Manoj Kumar (21), and his friend Mariappan (19), of Manimurtheeswaram, had gone to the Thamirabarani to take a bath. When they were returning home, some people, who were allegedly consuming liquor near the river, allegedly stopped them and asked about their caste.

Trending Now

In their complaint, the victims said that when they revealed that they were from a Dalit community the accused started assaulting them. They then stripped the youths and urinated on them.

You may like to read

Accused Arrested

Police have registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and arrested six accused on Tuesday. The accused identified as Ponnumani (25), of Thaazhaiyooththu; Nallamuthu (21), Aayiram (19), Ramar (22), Siva (22), and Lakshmanan (22), all from Thirumalaikozhunthupuram near Palayamkottai.

“The accused who were allegedly consuming liquor near the river, while Manoj and Mariappan were returning home, stopped them and asked them about their native place and their caste,” ANI quoted a police official.

Both the victims, who were brutally assaulted, sustained severe injuries and were admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Victims Were Detained Till Night

Later, the victims told the police that when they revealed that they were from a Dalit hamlet, the inebriated men assaulted and stripped them and urinated on them. The victims further told the police that they were detained there by the gang till night.

“They also took Rs 5,000, two mobile phones and ATM cards from us before chasing us away from the spot. After going to a relative’s house nearby, we contacted our parents, who admitted us to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital,” one of the victims told the police.

A case has been lodged under relevant sections and police are investigating the matter from all angles.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.