Home

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Sets Wife, 2 Children On Fire, Dies By Suicide

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Sets Wife, 2 Children On Fire, Dies By Suicide

Giving details, Inspector R Balasubramaniyam said the victims were identified as Sathguru, Tamilarasi (48), her eight-month-old girl, along with a two-year-old girl residing in the neighbourhood.

Police said Tamilarasi, her infant, Sathguru and another toddler died of burn injuries while Dhanalakshmi and one Prakash, a local resident, were admitted to Cuddalore government hospital with 50 per cent burns.

Cuddalore: In a shocking incident, four people, including two infants, were killed on Wednesday after being set on fire after a marital discord in Sellankuppam area in Tamil Nadu, police said.

Giving details, Inspector R Balasubramaniyam said the victims were identified as Sathguru, Tamilarasi (48), her eight-month-old girl, along with a two-year-old girl residing in the neighbourhood.

You may like to read

Dhanalakshmi, Tamilarasi’s sister, had moved into the latter’s place in Cuddalore a year ago after constant quarrels with her husband Sathguru.

On Wednesday, he barged into Tamilarasi’s house with a petrol can and poured it on all persons who were in the house, including himself and then set everyone on fire.

Police said Tamilarasi, her infant, Sathguru and another toddler died of burn injuries while Dhanalakshmi and one Prakash, a local resident, were admitted to Cuddalore government hospital with 50 per cent burns.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.