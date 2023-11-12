Home

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER: Trichy Woman, Her Paramour Kill Husband, Chop Body In Two, 5 Held

A 26-year-old woman in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, along with her lover, allegedly murdered her husband and chopped the body into two pieces, police said.

Tamil Nadu News: In a horrifying incident, a woman in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy, along with her lover and three other persons, allegedly murdered her husband and chopped the body into two pieces.

According to the police, 26-year-old Vinodhini, along with her 23-year-old paramour, Bharathi, have been arrested for killing the woman’s husband, Prabhu. Later, the accused tried to dispose the body by burning it, however, could not do so because of rain, police said, adding that the woman, along with the other accused, then chopped the body into two pieces and disposed the parts into two separate rivers.

Giving details, an official said Vinodhini allegedly drugged Prabhu by giving him sleeping pills and later, with the help of her lover, Bharathi, and his three friends, strangled her husband to death. The accused tried to burn the body near the Trichy-Madurai highway but their attempt was foiled to due to heavy rains in the area.

Later, Vinodhini, Bharathi, and other accused, chopped Prabhu’s body into two pieces and disposed the parts in the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers.

Police said, Prabhu (30)– a flower-vendor by profession– had recently found out about his wife’s illicit affair with another man and confronted her. This, the police said, prompted her to plot her husband’s murder.

The couple have a son and a daughter.

The murder came to the fore when the victim’s brother went to visit him at his home on November 5 but did not find him there. Upon inquiry, Vinodhini told her that Prabhu had not returned home. The man went to the market where Prabhu sold flower and searched for him but to no avail. Later, he filed a missing person’s complaint with the Samayapuram Police and the investigation led to the shocking discovery of Vinodhini’s affair and Prabhu’s brutal murder.

Three months ago, Vinodhini and her lover Bharathi had rented a house near the Sandhai Gate area which Prabhu found out recently and confronted his wife, asking her to sever all ties with her paramour.

Vinodhini pretended to agree and did not meet her lover for over a week, however, during this time, she and Bharathi hatched a plot to kill Prabhu and on November 4, she allegedly slipped him sleeping pills as medicine when he complained of a headache.

Later, Vinodhini and her lover allegedly strangled Prabhu to death and with the help of his friends– Ruben Babu, Divakar and Sarvaan– carried the body in a car on the night of November 5 and attempted to dispose of it by burning it near the Trichy-Madurai highway. However, when their attempt was foiled by heavy rains in the area, they chopped the body into two pieces and scattered the parts in two separate rivers.

The accused threw the torso in the Cauvery river and the lower half in the Kollidam river, police said.

All five accused, including Bharathi’s three friends, who allegedly helped the lovers dispose Prabhu’s body, have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the law, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

