Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Introduces ‘Special Licence’ To Serve Liquor In Wedding Halls, Household Functions And Other Events

The Tamil Nadu government introduced a 'special licence' for serving liquor in wedding, banquet or conference halls, convention centres, household functions and other events.

In Tamil Nadu, You Will Need Special License To Serve Liquor In Wedding Halls And Other Events (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: In Tamil Nadu, you will now need ‘special licence’ to serve liquor in wedding, banquet or conference halls, convention centres, household functions and other events. As per the order issued by the state government, special licence will be required to serve liquor to “the guests, visitors and participants in the international/national summits and events/conferences/celebrations/festivals”.

Tamil Nadu’s ‘Special Licence’ To Serve Liquor: Who Needs It?

Anyone organising any parties including marriage functions where guests have been invited will require ‘special licence’ to serve liquor.

‘Special licence’ will also be required to serve liquor during international or national summits in Tamil Nadu.

In case of conferences or any events, if liquor is served then ‘special licence’ will need to be procured.

All banquet halls, which organises any kind of functions, will require ‘special licence’ to serve alcohol.

