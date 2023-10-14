Home

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka Ferry Service Begins; Check Ticket Prices, Special Offers Here

Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka Ferry Service Begins; Check Ticket Prices, Special Offers Here

The ticket cost for the journey to Sri Lanka was established at Rs. 7,670 per person, inclusive of Rs. 6,500 and an 18% GST.

Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka Ferry Service Begins; Check Ticket Prices, Special Offers Here

New Delhi: An international, high-speed passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam on the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in the northern province of Sri Lanka, has resumed as of Saturday, October 14, 2023, after a gap of nearly four decades. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, E.V. Velu, flagged off the craft from the Nagapattinam port on Saturday.

Trending Now

The high-speed craft (HSC) Cheriyapani, embarked on its journey around 8.15 a.m. from the Nagapattinam port with 50 passengers and 12 crew members headed by Captain Biju George, on board. It has a capacity of 150 pax and the distance of about 60 nm (110 Km) between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai is covered in approximately three-and-a-half hours depending on sea conditions.

You may like to read

Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka Ferry service price

Officials from the Nagapattinam Shipping Harbour Department announced on Thursday that they are introducing a special fare of Rs. 2,800, which includes Rs. 2,375 and an 18% tax, as a promotional offer for passengers traveling on the ferry on October 14th (for a single day). This rate represents a 75% reduction from the regular price.

Initially, the ticket cost for the journey to Sri Lanka was established at Rs. 7,670 per person, inclusive of Rs. 6,500 and an 18% GST.

According to the official, a total of 30 passengers have already made reservations at this discounted rate for the trip.

India, Sri Lanka embarking on new chapter: PM Modi

India and Sri Lanka are embarking on a new chapter in diplomatic and economic relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he hailed the launch of a ferry service between the two nations as an “important milestone” in strengthening ties. “Connectivity is not only about bringing two cities closer. It also brings our countries closer, our people closer and our hearts closer,” he said.

Underlining the shared history of culture, commerce and civilisation between India and Sri Lanka, the prime minister pointed out that Nagapattinam and nearby towns have been known for sea trade with many countries, including Sri Lanka, and the historical port of Poompuhar finds a mention as a hub in ancient Tamil literature.

He also spoke about Sangam age literature like Pattinappalai and Manimekalai which describe the movement of boats and ships between the two countries.

NOTE: This new ferry service is expected to prove beneficial for both countries, not only by promoting tourism but also by facilitating trade, business, and employment opportunities. The service is expected to attract more tourists from both countries who were unable to travel due to various restrictions imposed due to the pandemic situation. It has also been reported that the service could see an increase in freight traffic between India and Sri Lanka in the days ahead.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES