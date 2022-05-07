Chennai: To commemorate the first year anniversary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday made a series of announcements in the Assembly, including providing breakfast for students of government schools and another one aimed at ensuring nutrition. In his announcement, he said students from classes I-V will be provided with a nutritious breakfast on all working days. He also announced the setting up of schools of excellence and a scheme for medical check-ups of school students.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Charak Shapath Row: Why Madurai Medical College Dean Was Removed After Students Take Sanskrit Oath | Explained

He also recalled various achievements of the government in the last one year in various sectors. He reiterated the state’s ‘Dravidian Model’ of development and asserted that it was an all-inclusive one. Also Read - TANCET 2022 Admit Card Released: Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

The Chief Minister also announced setting up more PHC (Public health centre)-like centres in urban areas to more effectively cater to people’s medical needs and said the ‘CM in your constituency scheme’–a public grievance redressal scheme– will be expanded in all constituencies of the southern state, according to news agency ANI. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Madurai Medical College Dean Removed For Administering 'Charaka Oath' to Students

TN CM makes 5 announcements in Assembly on completion of one yr of DMK Govt: Breakfast scheme for Govt school students from std 1-5, Schools of excellence, Medical check up of school students, PHC-like centres in urban areas. 'CM in your constituency scheme' in all constituencies pic.twitter.com/J9D81t816z — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, Stalin paid tributes to his father and former CM Karunanidhi and DMK founder C.N. Annadurai at their Marina Beach memorial.

The 69-year-old leader also inspected the condition of the bus and also spoke with passengers and the conductor of the bus on the one year of his governance. Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state.