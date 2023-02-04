Home

4 Women Killed In Stampede During Saree Distribution Event In Tamil Nadu; CM Announces Ex-Gratia For Victims’ Kin

Four women were killed and many others were injured in a stampede during a saree distribution event in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppattur.

The stampede occured after a crowd gathered to receive tokens for the collection of free sarees being distributed on the occasion of Thaipusam. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Four women were killed and many others were injured in a stampede during a saree distribution event in Vaniyambadi area of Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppattur. The stampede occured after a crowd gathered to receive tokens for the collection of free ‘Veshtis’ and sarees being distributed on the occasion of Thaipusam.

“Four women died in a stampede where many people had gathered to receive tokens for the collection of free ‘Veshtis’ and sarees being distributed by an individual on the occasion of Thaipusam in Tiruppattur’s Vaniyambadi,” Thirupathur police officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Police said no permission was granted to organise the event and the agency was probing the matter. “We are investigating this matter and action will be taken in accordance with the law. No permission was given to hold this event. Probe underway,” SP Thirupathur said.