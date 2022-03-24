New Delhi: A student in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai developed an e-bike from a bicycle which automatically gets charged during ride. Dhanush Kumar, an MSc student in Madurai, said he modified his sister’s bicycle to convert it into an electronic-bike. This e-bike can travel up to 40 kms and its battery gets fully charged in 20 kms, Kumar said.Also Read - Watch: Man Commutes To Work On Horse In Maharashtra, Says 'Feasible Option' Amid Fuel Price Hike

“I converted bicycle my sister got from the govt to e-bike. It can travel up to 40kms & battery gets fully charged in 20 kms,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

