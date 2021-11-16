Coimbatore: Two separate cases of swine flu were reported from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. As per an official update by the Coimbatore Corporation, both patients are presently undergoing treatment. Following the update, the district administration had made the use of face masks mandatory, as well as issued an advisory for the public.Also Read - DMRC To Roll Out Driverless Metro on Pink Line Soon | All you Need to Know

According to a report published in the Times of India (TOI), both the infected are elderly people- a 68-year-old woman hailing from Peelamedu and another 63 year-old woman from RS Puram. The report further mentioned that the two women had initially gotten tested for COVID-19 after facing similar symptoms. While their tests had been negative, they were found to have been infected with swine flu. Also Read - IMD Issues Weather Forecast For Kerala; Announces 'Orange Alert' For Six Districts

“Everyone should keep their homes clean and must follow personal hygiene including washing hands regularly. If anyone gets cold, cough, headache or any other symptoms they are requested to visit a primary healthcare centre,” the Corporation official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Turkey Updates Quarantine Guidelines For Vaccinated Travellers From India, Nepal | Deets Here

The official further added that the Corporation is conducting 64 special medical camps in Coimbatore due to the rains and requested people to avail the treatment offered in the facilities.

Earlier this year in August, hospitals in Delhi had seen a surge in swine flu cases. While a rise in flu cases is an annual occurrence, officials had noted at the time that the caseload was higher this year. Reports quoting doctors had linked this to increased crowding in public spaces as COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Swine flu, also known as swine influenza, is a respiratory disease caused by the H1N1 virus. The virus is transmitted from pigs to human beings and had caused a flu pandemic in 2009 and 2010. It continues to circulate worldwide and is now a regular flu virus. The Health Ministry has laid out several guidelines for controlling swine flu infections, including frequent hand washing with soap, use of surgical masks and more. Swine flu has symptoms similar to COVID-19 and people can make a full recovery without any complications.

(With Inputs From ANI)