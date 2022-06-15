Chennai: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather to “make her fertile” in Tamil Nadu’s Erode. The girl’s stepfather and mother, who was also found to be involved in the case, were arrested by police and charged under the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Two Men Rape Girl, Live-Stream Act To Friend

Police said the mother, a regular egg donor, had forced her daughter to donate eggs, according to a report by Times of India. The stepfather of the minor girl, who was rescued last week, had allegedly raped her on several occasions as he believed that “the eggs of a virgin woman were not fertilised enough”.

Sharing an update in connection to the rape case, Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramaniam said, “Police and our health officials investigating the case have found that she was sexually abused to make her fertile. There is no details on how the police or health officials received the information.”

Meanwhile, the state health department visited several hospitals where the minor girl was reportedly forced to donate eggs. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Subramaniam said strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident. He warned license of the hospitals involved in the case will be cancelled.