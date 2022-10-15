Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that pre-monsoon showers are likely to continue in Tamil Nadu till October 18 as the rain activity has gained momentum in the state after back-to-back cyclonic circulations forming in the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea.Also Read - Over 100 Students Critical Due to Suspected Gas Leak, Admitted to Hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur

Isolated heavy rains are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal till October 18. The cyclonic circulation lies over west central and adjacent Southwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels and another cyclonic circulation will form over the Andaman Sea around October 18, said the weather body.

The northeast monsoon is likely to touch Tamil Nadu shores in the last week of October.

Meanwhile, rains continue to lash Erode, Salem, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu. Around 100 people were evacuated to relief centres in Erode district after heavy rains led to the inundation of their homes.