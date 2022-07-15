Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to roll out a free breakfast scheme in the government schools of 292 village panchayats in 15 districts on a trial basis. Chief Minister MK Stalin-led state government has announced the free breakfast for all students from Classes 1 to 5 in the government schools. However, this project is being undertaken on an experimental basis only for now. After the successful implementation, the project will be extended to all government schools in the state, news agency IANS reported quoting an official with the state education department.Also Read - IT Raids on 2 Tamil Nadu Business Groups, Undisclosed Income Over Rs 500 Crore Detected

Preparations for implementation of the scheme have commenced and the project will be rolled out in the month of July itself. As per the official, the preparation of the breakfast will commence at 5.30 a.m. and will end by 7.45 a.m. The breakfast will be served from 8.15 a.m. to 8.45 a.m.

The project was conceived by the DMK government after the state public health department in a study found a large number of malnourished children in the state, especially in the BPL category.

Education rights activist and Director of the social organisation, a Salem Study Centre for Education Research, Dr. Mukundswamy, while speaking to IANS said, “The government had announced the project in May and it is a welcome move on the part of the state government. Our studies have revealed that several students walk long distances to reach schools in scorching sun without having breakfast. The government rolling out free breakfast scheme will increase the strength of students in the schools and good and nutritious breakfast will improve the cognitive skills of the students.”

A recent study by the state school education department and public health department has revealed that a sizeable number of students are sent to schools for availing the mid-day meals provided in schools. The free breakfast scheme will be of help to many students and will help them develop their cognitive skills.

(With IANS inputs)