Chennai: The National Highways Authority India (NHAI) on Monday issued a circular notifying that vehicle user fees at 19 toll plazas of Tamil Nadu will be hiked by 7 to 10 per cent from next month, i.e, September 1 onwards. "The revision in rates in some places will be between 7 to 10 per cent but in some other places, it would be minimal", Pawan Kumar, Regional Officer, NHAI said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu has total 48 toll gates set up by NHAI. Of the total 48, the user fee is revised for 26 toll gates every April 1, while the rest of the plazas undergo fee revision on September 1.

Meanwhile, S Ramadoss, founder leader of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has threatened that his party would conduct protest marches against hike in toll plaza fees. The PMK leader had on Saturday called upon the NHAI to present a white paper on the cost incurred to set up toll plazas in the state as well as the fees collected from users.

He also sought a detailed statement on the expenses and the profit they garner from the collection at toll plazas. Ramadoss has said that the proposed hike is huge and would lead to a spiraling in prices of essential commodities in the state.

The Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Association has also objected to the hike in toll plaza rates in the state. “The increase in toll plaza fees, after the lockdown is lifted, will increase our overheads as the industry was in standstill for the past 18 months. The NHAI must refrain from an immediate hike of toll rates,” R. Nagarathnam, a senior member of the organization, told IANS.