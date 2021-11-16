Coimbatore: A total of two cases of swine flu have been reported in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Tuesday, as reported by news agency ANI. According to Coimbatore’s press release, both the patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Further, the district administration has issued an advisory for the public and has made the wearing of face masks compulsory.Also Read - DMRC To Roll Out Driverless Metro on Pink Line Soon | All you Need to Know

Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by the Influenza A virus. It has symptoms much like the common flu, sore throat, cough, and runny nose. The other symptoms also include high fever and body ache. Swine Flu is also known as the H1N1 virus that first originated from the pigs. As reported by TOI, a health official with the city corporation said that both the elderly patients hailed from different parts of the city. One of the patients hails from RS Puram while the other hails from Peelamedu.

"They are not related and hail from different parts of the city," the official said to TOI. The official added that both the patients had symptoms similar to coronavirus and so approached the hospital for Covid-19 testing. Both of them tested negative for coronavirus, however, they were found to be infected with the H1N1 virus(swine flu). The official added that the family members and the nearby contacts of the infected people are being closely monitored. "Presently, Tamiflu tablets are being distributed to the people who came in contact and the family members of the infected. We have asked them to stay in isolation," added the health official.

Raja Gopal Sunkara City corporation commissioner has advised people to keep their houses and surroundings clean, in order to curb the spread of the disease. He further added, “People should approach medical camps or the nearest government hospital, if they have any symptoms like fever, cough and headache.”

(With Inputs From ANI)