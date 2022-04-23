Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi will inaugurate a two-day conference of vice-chancellors of universities in the state in Udhagamandalam on April 25. At the conference, ideas and action plan for India’s role in the emerging new world order and India to be a world leader by 2047 would be discussed, an official release said on Saturday.Also Read - AMUL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 4,75,000 Per Annum; Apply For Accounts Assistant Posts at careers.amul.com

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and Zoho Corporation Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu will deliver special addresses at the conference.

The vice-chancellors of all the state universities, central universities, and private universities in Tamil Nadu would be participating in the conference.