Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE: Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) will declare the results of recently held Tamil Nadu urban local body elections on Tuesday. The counting of the votes will begin with postal ballots at 268 centers across the state. Chief Election Commissioner of Tamil Nadu, V Palanikumar had said that the commission has made elaborate arrangements at all the 268 counting centers, including installation of CCTV cameras, deployment of security personnel, electricity supply, network connectivity, and other minor requirements. In Chennai, the counting of votes will take place at one center in each of the 15 zones. For the unversed, the local body elections in TN were held after more than a decade. The polls were last conducted in 2011 when the AIADMK was in power in the state.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Urban Body Election: Ruling Party Has Edge But Hope BJP Will Win, Says Khushbu Sundar

Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election Results | Here are the LIVE Updates

07:54 AM: Talking to reporters, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi stated that the results will be announced through loudspeakers as soon as the counting process for a ward gets completed.

07:44 AM: To avoid any untoward incident, around 2,400 officials and 7,200 police personnel from the Greater Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram commissionerate have been deployed across the state.

06:20 AM: Local bodies election in Tamil Nadu witnessed an interesting multi-cornered contest with the constituents of the opposition AIADMK alliance contesting on their respective party’s own strengths, rather than remaining together, against the DMK combine.

06:05 AM: Among the 21 corporations, which went to the polls, the Greater Chennai Corporation registered the lowest turnout of 43.59 per cent while Karur polled the maximum of 75.84 per cent on Saturday, according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).

06:00 AM: The single-phase election was held to fill up 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats, and 649 urban local bodies in the state. A total of 74,416 candidates including many independents entered the fray.