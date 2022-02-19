Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections LIVE Updates: After a gap of 11 years, the polling for the single-phase urban local bodies elections across Tamil Nadu began at 7 am. Nearly 1 lakh police personnel have been deployed today in addition to other arrangements to ensure peaceful and fair elections. Out of the 31,150 polling stations, the critical/ vulnerable have been identified and additional security arrangements have been made accordingly. The TN State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful voting which includes appropriate security arrangements, moving EVMs to voting centres and flying squads. Counting of votes would commence on February 22.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls 2022: BJP to Contest Alone, AIADMK Announces First List of Candidates For 3 Districts

Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections: Latest Updates

Voting for #TamilNadu Urban Local Body Elections underway. Visuals from Stella Maris College – designated as a polling booth – in Chennai. After a gap of 11 years, the Tamil Nadu urban local body polls are being held today in a single phase. pic.twitter.com/jvNM9MHukB — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

