Home

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Weather: Parts Of State To Witness Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Over Next 7 Days

Tamil Nadu Weather: Parts Of State To Witness Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Over Next 7 Days

On Monday, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu.

IMD has predicted heavy rain at few parts of Tamil Nadu. (File)

Tamil Nadu Rain: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness rainfall over the next seven days. The IMD says that a cyclonic circulation that was over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast now lies over the Comorin area and the neighbourhood. It is due to this meteorological condition that light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu and a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday.

Trending Now

Also, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur on Sunday at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts while heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu.

You may like to read

The southern districts of Tamil Nadu have already been witnessing heavy rains since the early morning hours of Sunday.

On Monday, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.

IMD has predicted heavy rain likely to occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Theni districts of the state.

The weather agency has said that light to moderate rain is likely to occur on Tuesday at a few places in South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places.

From Wednesday through Saturday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.