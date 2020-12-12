New Delhi: The CBI was left red faced after the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to probe the disappearance of 103 kg gold (amounting to Rs 45 crore) from the agency’s custody. The Madras HC rejected the CBI’s plea that stated that ‘the prestige of the CBI would come down if investigation is done by the local police’. “It may be an agni pariksha (trial by fire) for the CBI, but that cannot be helped. If their hands are clean, like Sita, they may come out brighter. If not, they would have to face the music”, said the court, asking the CB-CID to register an FIR in connevction with the disappearance of gold. Also Read - Miracles Exist! Elderly Woman Escapes Unhurt After Being Run Over by Truck | Watch it to Believe It!

