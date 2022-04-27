Chennai: As many as 11 persons including two children were electrocuted to death, while several others were injured during a temple chariot procession in the district when it came into contact with a high tension transmission line, police said Wednesday. The tragic incident occurred early Wednesday morning at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. The injured have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.Also Read - IIT Madras Witnesses Spike In Covid Cases, Tally Touches 60; CM Statin To Hold Meeting On Monday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of the victims of the Thanjavur electrocution accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief about the incident and hoped for the earliest recovery of the injured. Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote, “Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon.” The prime minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Universities Vice-Chancellors Conference To Be Held On April 25-26

Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2022

Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Boy, 12, Arrested For Raping, Impregnating 17-Year-Old Girl Who Gave Birth in Thanjavur

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2022

An FIR has been registered and an investigation has started in connection with deaths due to electrocution during the chariot procession in Appar Swami temple of Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur on Wednesday.

The temple car was reportedly negotiating a turn and faced some obstacles before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact.

#WATCH | At least 10 people died after a temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a live wire in the Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/F4EdBYb1gV — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

Speaking to news agency ANI, V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchirappalli said, “As of now, 11 people died and 15 others suffered injuries after a temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a live wire in the Thanjavur district. Three people died on the spot and seven died in the hospital. 15 injured have been taken to Thanjavur Medical College for treatment. FIR has been filed and an investigation into the matter has started.”

“Prima facie it suggests that some high tension wire came in contact with the temple car (of chariot festival) during the annual chariot festival in the Kallimedu village,” said Balakrishnan.

The incident happened during the 94th Appar Gurupoojai (festival for Lord Ayyapa) celebration as there was a large crowd of people from nearby areas participating in the event. A large number of devotees participate in the annual chariot festival in Tamil Nadu every year.

More details awaited