Chennai: With Kerala witnessing a steep rise in Covid-19 cases, the health department in Tamil Nadu has intensified surveillance in districts bordering the southwestern coastal state. As part of precautionary measures, the authorities in Tamil Nadu are allowing only people with emergency reasons to enter the state. However, it is mandatory for Keralites to produce either a fully-vaccinated certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate, said reports.Also Read - Covid Tally: With 46,759 Fresh Cases, India Reports Highest Single-day Infections in Nearly 2 Months | Top Points

“Checks are strict in Walayar and Velenthavalam as neighbouring Palakkad continues to report over 2,000 new cases daily. Travellers who do not possess documents like e-pass, Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR test report are being turned away,” The New Indian Express reported quoting sources. Also Read - Third Wave of Corona: BMC Issues Fresh Guidelines For Mumbaikars. Read Here

In the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu authorities have beefed up the vigil at 13 checkpoints. As per the reports, the contact numbers of travellers are being recorded at the checkpoints, specifically in Walayar and Velanthavalam. “By collecting details of the travellers, we can ensure they had returned to Kerala within the stipulated period. The staff would contact them to check whether they had returned,” sources told the portal. Also Read - Flying to Maharashtra? Fresh Guidelines Issued For International Passengers | Details Here

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Kerala chief secretary on Friday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the state has witnessed a sustained and significant transmission of COVID-19 since July. It reported an average of 13,500 cases per day in July and almost 19,500 daily cases in August. Kerala remains one of the top contributors in terms of daily cases and is accounting for more than half of the active Covid cases in the country at present, Bhushan said in the letter.

“Despite efforts by the state government on increasing testing, the test confirmation percentage still remains very high (more than 15 per cent), signalling high and widespread transmission. All 14 districts in Kerala have been identified as districts of concern due to high test positivity rates and high case per million reported in the past four weeks,” he added.

Further, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Ernakulam have reported more than 4,000 cases per million (10 lakh) population in the week ending August 25, the Union health secretary pointed out.

Considering the recent sharp increase in the number of cases, deaths and the test positivity rate after the Onam festivities and the likelihood of this trend continuing for a few more days, he suggested certain measures. Bhushan said the Covid containment zones in the state need to be defined with a special focus on the high-transmission clusters.