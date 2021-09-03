Chennai: In a bid to promote COVID vaccination, Nilgiris district authorities in Tamil Nadu have made it compulsory for the residents to receive both doses of COVID shots to buy alcohol from state-run TASMAC outlets. Nilgiris is the first district to come up with such an initiative in Tamil Nadu. Aadhaar cards are also required to be submitted along with the vaccination certificates to purchase liquor at the TASMAC outlets.Also Read - Patna, Delhi, Lucknow And 7 Other Indian Cities That Share Names With Popular Foreign Destinations

"Some people said they're unable to get jabbed due to alcohol consumption. Now, to buy alcohol, they'll have to show proof of vaccination," District Collector J Innocent Divya told ANI.

Almost 97 per cent of the population in the district was administered vaccine doses, either first or second. The administration wanted all the citizens to take the second jab also and this step was part of the drive to vaccinate the residents.

