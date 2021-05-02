Thoothukkudi Election Result Live Updates: Thoothukkudi is an assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. In 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Thoothukkudi Assembly Constituency was recorded as 65.07 percent. Stay tuned with India.com for all the updates regarding this constituency. Also Read - Balagarh West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting Starts at 8 AM
Key Candidates: Geetha Jeevan (DMK), S.D.R. Vijayaseelan (TMC), Sundar (AISMK), Velraj (NTK), U. Chandran (DMDK) are key candidates contesting from Thoothukkudi constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.
Here Are The LIVE UPDATES: Also Read - Silchar Assembly Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begin at 8 am
Date of Polling: Tuesday, 06 April 2021
Date of Counting: Sunday, 02 May 2021
Total Voters: 2,84,164
Male: 1,38,879
Female: 1,45,232
Transgender: 53