Thoothukkudi Election Result Live Updates: Thoothukkudi is an assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. In 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Thoothukkudi Assembly Constituency was recorded as 65.07 percent.

Key Candidates: Geetha Jeevan (DMK), S.D.R. Vijayaseelan (TMC), Sundar (AISMK), Velraj (NTK), U. Chandran (DMDK) are key candidates contesting from Thoothukkudi constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES:

Date of Polling: Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Date of Counting: Sunday, 02 May 2021

Total Voters: 2,84,164

Male: 1,38,879

Female: 1,45,232

Transgender: 53