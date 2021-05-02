Thousand Lights Election Result LIVE Updates: Thousand Lights is one of the crucial 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies under Chennai district. People of Thousand Lights had voted for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Colachel Election Result LIVE: Prince or P.Ramesh? Counting Begins At 8 AM

This time, Dr Ezhilan (DMK), Khushbu (BJP), KM Sherif (MNM), Sherin (NTK) and N Vaidhiyanathan (AMMK) are the main candidates contesting from Thousand Lights constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Check Live Updates Here:

6.40 AM: In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Thousand Lights Assembly Constituency was recorded as 44.48 percent and Selvam of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had won the seat by defeating Valarmathi B from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 8829 votes.