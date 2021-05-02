Thousand Lights Election Result Updates: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Sunday. Going by the latest numbers on the EC website, there was a clear majority for DMK’s Dr Ezhilan, who was leading by 57% with 3375 total votes. Finally, he only won this seat. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Woman Cuts her Tongue as Fulfilment of Vow for DMK's Stalin to Become CM

Thousand Lights is one of the crucial 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies under Chennai district. People of Thousand Lights had voted for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: Here's Full List of Winners Constituency-wise

This time, Dr Ezhilan (DMK), Khushbu Sundar (BJP), KM Sherif (MNM), Sherin (NTK) and N Vaidhiyanathan (AMMK) are the main candidates contesting from Thousand Lights constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: BJP Wins 4 Seats, Vote Share Only 2.6 Per Cent

Check Live Updates Here:

15.00 IST: According to the EC website, there is clear majority for DMK’s Dr Ezhilan, who is leading by 57% with 3375 total votes.

11.55 IST: DMK’s Dr. Ezhilan leading by 57 percent: EC

11:13 IST: According to the latest trends in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK+ leading on 90 seat, DMK+ leading on 140 seat, MNM+ leading on 1 seat, OTH leading on 3 seat

10:21 IST: At the state level in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK+ leading on 55 seat., DMK+ leading on 104 seat., MNM+ leading on 1 seat.

08.05 IST: Counting of votes has begun in Tamil Nadu’s Thousand Lights constituency.

07.00 IST: Thousand Lights assembly constituency had 2,43,386 electors in 2016, out of which 1,19,944 were male voters and 1,23,364 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.5% votes.

06.40 IST: In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Thousand Lights Assembly Constituency was recorded as 44.48 percent and Selvam of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had won the seat by defeating Valarmathi B from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 8829 votes.