Three Injured as 5 Drunk Men Pour Hot Oil On Restaurant Owner, Staff Near Chennai; Arrested

After te argument turned ugly, the drunk men threw the stove and utensils on the counter and fled from the scene. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera in the shop.

Police arrested five people involved in the incident.

Chennai: At least three people sustained injuries after 5 drunk men poured hot oil on them at a restaurant near Chennai. The incident happened in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu and the whole episode was caught on a CCTV camera in the shop and police arrested five people involved in the incident.

India Today reported that two men, Ajith and Karthik, had come to a fast food joint at around 10.30 AM asking for four packets of chicken rice. The restaurant workers prepared for the request and at the time of delivery, the two customers refused to pay and said that they would pay at a later time. However, the restaurant owner denied this and this led to an argument between them.

After 11.15 PM on the same day, the two drunk men, along with four more friends, arrived at the fast food joint and started abusing the owner, his son and the staff there. As the argument turned ugly, one of the drunk men threw hot oil which was on the stove at the restaurant owner, his son and one of the workers standing near the counter.

Apart from this, the drunk men also threw the stove and utensils on the counter and fled from the scene. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera in the shop.

After receiving information, Selaiyur police reached the spot and rescued Jayamani (59), his son Manikandan (29) and employee Nemraj (29) and admitted them to a hospital for treatment.

After the investigation, police arrested five people, including Ajith, Karthik alias Hariharan, Pravin alias Jago, Siva, and Vicky from Madambakkam who were involved in this incident.