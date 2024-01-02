Home

Tiruchirappalli International Airport to Be Inaugurated by PM Modi Today: Check Features, Inside Images

Tiruchirappalli International Airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore.

The two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3500 passengers during peak hours.

Tiruchirappalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport on Tuesday. After inauguration, the newly built terminal building will serve thousands of passengers.

Taking to social media, PM Modi said, “Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala. The programmes will begin from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, where I will address the Convocation Ceremony of the Bharathidasan University. The new terminal building of the airport will also be inaugurated. At the same time, other development works will also be launched. These works will benefit several people.”

Tiruchirappalli International Airport: Check Special Features

The new terminal building has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore.

The two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3500 passengers during peak hours.



The PMO said that the new terminal hosts state-of-the-art amenities and features for passenger convenience.

Notably, the Tiruchirappalli International Airport is the second largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The new terminal building contains 60 check-in counters, 5 Baggage Carousels,60 Arrival Immigration Counters, and 44 departure emigration counters.

The passengers must note that the interior design of the new terminal building has been inspired by the cultural vibrancy of Tiruchirappalli.

The designs depict art forms from Kolam art to colours of Srirangam Temple and other theme artworks depicting the connection of India to the rest of the world through its dynamic external facade and splendid interiors.

It is believed that the new terminal is expected to boost economic growth, contributing to improving air travel with better connectivity, and will give direct benefits to locals of Trichy.

The new terminal has been designed in such a way that it will handle over 44 lakh passengers annually.

In the new airport, flyers will get a smooth transit experience while boarding the flights with the best in state-of-the-art amenities.

