Tiruchuli Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Tiruchuli seat in Tamil Nadu that went to polls on April 6 will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Whether it will a hat-trick of terms for the AIADMK or the return of DMK after a decade in opposition, will be made clear today. The AIADMK is contesting this polls in alliance with the BJP while the DMK has partnered with the Congress. Also Read - Colachal Election Result LIVE: Prince Or P Ramesh? Counting Begins At 8 AM

A total of 234 Assembly constituencies went to polls on April 6, and as many as 3,998 candidates including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, and BJP state unit chief L Murugan are in the fray. Also Read - Madurai North Election Result LIVE: Ko Thalapathi or P Saravanan? Counting Begins At 8 AM

About Tiruchuli Also Read - Kanniyakumari Election Result LIVE: Sasikala or Austin or Thalavai Sundaram? Counting Begins At 8 AM

Tiruchuli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Thangam Thenarasu T. won Tiruchuli constituency seat by a margin of 16% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Dinesh Babu K. by 26,577 votes.

Key Candidates: Thangam Thennarasu (DMK), Rajasekar (AIMMK), MURUGAN S (MNM), Anadhajothi (NTK), K.K.Sivasamy (AMMK) are key candidates contesting from Tiruchuli constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Tiruchuli SEAT LIVE UPDATES:

Stay tuned with India.Com for all the updates regarding this constituency.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Tiruchuli Constituency