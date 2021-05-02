Tirunelveli Election Result Live Updates: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Tirunelveli Assembly Constituency (AC No 224) in Tirunelveli district went to polls on April 6, 2021. In 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Lakshmanan A.L.S. won Tirunelveli constituency seat by a margin of 0% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Nainar Nagenthran by 601 votes. Also Read - Rajapalayam Election Result LIVE: Thangapandiyan or Rajendra Balaji? Counting Begins At 8 AM

Key Candidates: Lakshmanan (DMK), Naimar Nagendran (BJP), Alagesan (AISMK), Sathya (NTK), Mahesh Kannan (AMMK) are key candidates contesting from Tirunelveli constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - Vilavancode Election Result LIVE: Vijayadharani S or R Jayaseelan? Counting Begins At 8 AM

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES: Also Read - Doom Dooma Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

In 2016, Lakshmanan A.l.s. of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating Nainar Nagenthran from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 601 votes. Tirunelveli Assembly constituency falls under Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Gnanathiraviam S won from Tirunelveli Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 185457 votes by defeating Paul Manoj Pandian from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Here are some of the important details:

Date of Polling: Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Date of Counting: Sunday, 02 May 2021

Total Voters: 2,91,156

Male: 1,42,272

Female: 1,48,829

Transgender: 55