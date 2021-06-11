Chennai: Owing to the current Covid situation in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday decided to extend the Coronavirus lockdown till June 21. However, the government has decided to offer more relaxation to the people of the state during the lockdown. According to the order issued by the government, the state-run Tasmac shops allowed to operate between 10 am & 5pm in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee to Marry Socialism in Presence of Communism & Leninism: Bizarre Wedding Invite Goes Viral!

Earlier on June 5, while announcing relaxations such as allowing shops selling essential commodities to reopen and government offices to resume work, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the extension of lockdown by one more week till June 14 to combat COVID-19. Overall, though the spread of coronavirus has come under control in Tamil Nadu, it continued to be on the rise in 11 districts including Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, he said.

Hence, such regions would have lesser relaxations and the rest of the state, relatively more, according to an official release. Across the state, standalone provision stores, vegetable shops, meat and fish stalls, pavement hawkers selling flowers besides other things would be allowed to function from 6 AM to to 5 PM and fish markets and slaughter houses shall be open only for wholesale trade.