No Full-Time Power Cuts During Class 11, 12 Board Exams, Announces Tamil Nadu Electricity Board

The TNEB confirmed that there will be no total blackouts in March and April. This decision aims to minimize disruptions to students' studies and ensure they have equal opportunities to excel in their exams.

Chennai: As Class 11 and Class 12 Tamil Nadu board exams are set to begin from March 13, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has announced that there will be no full-time power cuts until the students complete their exams.

The TNEB mentioned no power cuts in response to a letter sent by the School Education Department requesting limited power cuts during the exam period.

Tamil Nadu Board Class X exams will be conducted from April 6 to 20 and Class XI exams will be conducted from March 14 to April 5, while the Class 12th examination will be held from March 13 to April 3, 2022.

