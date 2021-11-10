Chennai: The prices of the vegetable in Chennai have skyrocketed following the incessant rains across the state over the last four days. Traders and vendors say the spike in prices is mainly due to high demand and low supply as the rains have damaged crops.Also Read - Chennai Power Cut: These Areas Will Face Power Disruption Today | Details Here

In Chennai and many other parts of the state, tomatoes were retailing at Rs 125/kg on Wednesday, up from Rs 100/ kg a day before. At wholesale markets, where tomatoes are sold at Rs 35-40/kg, it is now being sold at Rs 60-80/kg. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: Red Alert In Chennai, Extremely Heavy Showers In Coastal Areas; Schools, Colleges Shut

Speaking to Indian Express, S Chandran, president of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association, said at the Koyembedu wholesale market, 50 per cent of vegetables comes from Karnataka, 25 per cent from Tamil Nadu and 25 per cent from Andhra Pradesh. Since it is raining heavily in Tamil Nadu and other states, the supply is low, he added. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Govt Declares Two Day Holiday in Nine Districts | Check List Here

According to him, on an average day close to 400-450 trucks arrive at Koyembedu with produce. However, due to the inclement weather, only 300 trucks are currently reaching the market, he added.

While drumsticks are selling at Rs 100 in parts of the city, lady’s finger is at Rs 150/ kg, and carrots and beans are around Rs 120/ kg.

In the meantime, the IMD said that a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression soon and bring widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the next couple of days.

Comparatively, though there was a decline in rainfall in Chennai and nearby districts like Chengelpet on Tuesday, regions like Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam and Karaikal in the Union Territory of Puducherry received heavy to very heavy rainfall as per official inputs available.

Starting from morning and till 9.30 PM (Nov 9), Karaikkal recorded about 20 CM and Nagapattinam approximately 15 CM and “rains may continue in such regions,” an official told PTI adding final data would be made available on Wednesday.

Chennai and nearby northern regions mostly experienced light to moderate rainfall till Tuesday night.