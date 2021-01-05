India.com brings you today’s top five headlines from Tamil Nadu. Our newsmaker today is Amit Shah, who is all set to visit Chennai on Pongal next week. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 20 Employees of Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai Test Positive For COVID-19

1. Tamil Nadu allows 100 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday permitted 100 per cent seating capacity in cinema theatres from the present 50 per cent and directed them to follow the Standard Operating Procedure prescribed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Government’s decision comes in view of the new films of superstar Vijay and Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar all set for theatre release for Pongal festival in the second week of January. Also Read - New Year's Gift: On The First Day of 2021, PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Light House Project in 6 States

2. Shah to visit Chennai on Pongal

Amit Shah will visit Chennai on January 14 to take part in the anniversary of Thuglak magazine organised by RSS ideologue and editor S Gurumurthy. He will also hold talks to sort out difference over whom the chief minister candidate will be. BJP is in alliance with ruling AIADMK in the state. Talks to be held on seat-sharing as well. Shah may visit the house of ailing superstar Rajinikanth.

3. Chennai to open second exclusive park for special kids

Construction work in full swing for the park being built in Adayar Zone. Park spread across 26,000 sq. ft to cost Rs 2 crore. The park is expected to be open next month.

4. Dog bites dead man’s nose in Tiruvallur GH

The incident happened when the body of the deceased was left overnight in the mortuary for a post-mortem on Sunday night without proper care by the hospital authorities. Relatives lodges complaint with cops.

5. Vice President’s extended stay in TN raises political doubts

Vice president Venkaiah Naidu has been staying in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai for about a week and his meeting with MDMK general secretary Vaiko has raised doubts in the minds of a political leader on the possibility of a veiled political operation by BJP in forming alliances. Assembly elections in the state is expected to be held in April/May this year.