Our newsmaker today is DMK, which has promised education loan waiver if the party wins the upcoming assembly elections.

19-year-old woman kills rapist, surrenders A 19-year-old woman in Sholavaram in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu was arrested by police. She walked into the police station and confessed that she murdered a man who allegedly tried to rape her at knifepoint when she had gone to relieve herself in a field. The man was a relative of the woman and was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. DMK promises education loan waiver The opposition party in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has promised to waive education loans if the party wins the assembly polls scheduled to be held in April/May this year. Party chief and opposition leader in TN assembly MK Stalin made the announcement in Erode district on Sunday. 114 employees at a star hotel in Chennai test positive for COVID-19 The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has intensified COVID-19 testing of all employees at luxury hotels in the city after a cluster of COVID-19 positive cases was reported at another start hotel on Sunday. In a star category hotel, as many as 114 tested positive while 11 in other luxury hotels were found to be infected. 53 Parakeets chicks rescued in Chennai As many as 53 Alexandrine Parakeets were rescued by forest department officials in Chennai after they conducted raids on the basis of a tip-off. A gang was selling the wild birds directly to customers and was also involved in illegal trade online. The Wildlife Protection Act 1972 has banned trapping and keeping of Parakeets as pets. Nilgiris records 22 per cent less rain Nilgiris hill station in Tamil Nadu recorded a deficit of 22 per cent of North East monsoon this season. An expert said that this winter during December, the usual frosting phenomenon was also missing in the hill station and such a weather change is taking place after decades.