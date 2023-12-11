Home

Train Towards Chennai Harbour Derailed Near Chengalpattu, Railway Movement Affected

A goods train coming towards Chennai Harbour derailed near Chengalpattu at night yesterday and railway movement of passenger trains from South Tamil Nadu to Chennai is affected.

New Delhi: Train derailment cases have increased in the last few months and such cases further increase in this season. In a latest news update, a goods train coming towards Chennai Harbour carrying iron-related rods derailed near Chengalpattu last night around 10.30 pm. How many coaches have been derailed, what have been its effects and how has it affected the railway routes, read to know everything..

Train Derailed Near Chengalpattu

As mentioned earlier, a goods train coming towards Chennai Harbour derailed near Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu; the train was carrying iron rods and more than 5 coaches of the train were derailed. The Chengalpattu Railway Officials have also mentioned that the movement of passenger trains from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai has been affected and that the officials are working to clear the track and regulate the train movements.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Goods train coming towards Chennai Harbour carrying iron-related rods derailed near Chengalpattu last night around 10.30 pm. More than 5 coaches of the train derailed. The movement of passenger trains from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai has been affected.… pic.twitter.com/oyY8t7Gp0P — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

