New Delhi: The probe into the alleged custodial killings of a father-sun duo in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin is all set to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Madras High Court, which is hearing the case after taking suo moto cognisance, on Monday said that it doesn’t have any objection with nor will it interfere with the state government’s decision in this regard. Also Read - Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Singam Director Hari Condemns Jayaraj And Fenix Deaths, Says 'Regrets Making Films That Glorifies Police'

Notably, the development comes a day after Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, who oversees the police department and has come under fire over the incident, announced that the state government would transfer the probe to the CBI after getting permission from the Madurai bench of the High Court, in the next hearing on June 30.

The issue pertains to the death of 59-year-old Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks, who died within days of being released from police custody after being arrested on June 19 for opening their mobile shop open beyond permissible business hours due to the coronavirus lockdown.

However, it was later alleged that while in custody, the two were subjected to torture, and even sexual assault, and died as a result of the injuries they sustained. The incident has triggered massive outrage across the state.

The state government has suspended four policemen, including two sub-inspectors. It has also announced a monetary compensation for the bereaved family.