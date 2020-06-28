New Delhi: Under fire over the recent deaths in police custody of a father-son duo in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that the state government will hand over the probe in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after permission from the Madras High Court. Also Read - Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Kamal Haasan Slams 'Prime Accused' Tamil Nadu Government, Chief Minister

Speaking to media, the Chief Minister, who also oversees the state police department, said, "We will seek permission from the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court to transfer the Tuticorin custodial death case to the CBI in the next hearing on June 30," he said.

“At present, the court is probing the case on its own,” he added.

We will seek permission from the Madurai bench of Madras High Court to transfer the Tuticorin custodial death case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the next hearing on 30th June: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/W1AgetGbtz — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

Notably, the issue pertains to the death in police custody of 59-year-old Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks. They were arrested by the police on June 19 for opening their mobile phone shop beyond permissible business hours amid the coronavirus lockdown.

On returning from the police station, while Bennicks died on June 22, Jayaraj died a day later. It was later alleged that while in custody, the two were subjected to torture, and even sexual assault, triggering major outrage across the state.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the case, the Madras High Court had, on Wednesday, directed the Superintendent of Police to file a status report in the case by June 26.

On its part, the state government has suspended four policemen, including two sub-inspectors. A monetary compensation has also been announced for the bereaved family.